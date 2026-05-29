Ultra-slim DIN-rail power supplies for modern control systems

Sponsored by Jameco Electronics.

Industrial automation systems demand reliable, compact and efficient power solutions. Control cabinets are expected to handle more functionality in less space, along with higher power density.

MEAN WELL’s XDR, XDR-E and XTR series DIN-rail power supplies are designed to meet these needs with high efficiency, slim profiles and industrial-grade reliability. In this overview, we’ll explore what makes these series suitable for modern control cabinets and automation systems.

The three series are positioned for different types of applications. The XDR-E series is a cost-effective next-generation option for single-phase general input (85 to 264 VAC) and simple industrial power needs. The XDR series is a high-performance ultra-slim line for single-phase universal input (85 to 305 VAC) and more complex applications that require additional features and protections, including hazardous locations, marine use and semiconductor equipment subject to SEMI F47 compliance. The XTR series is an advanced high-power industrial-grade solution designed for three-phase input (320 to 600 VAC).

One of the standout features of the XDR family is its ultra-slim industrial design. With housing as narrow as 30 mm (depending on the model) and up to 40 percent smaller than previous generation DIN-rail power supplies, the compact footprint allows engineers to maximize cabinet space, simplify system integration and increase the overall power density of the panel.

Efficiency is another key consideration. With efficiency levels reaching up to 96 percent and standby power consumption below 1W on some models, these units curb wasted energy and heat buildup inside the cabinet. In day-to-day operation, higher efficiency can lower electricity use, ease cooling requirements and help cut installation and ownership costs. As energy availability and efficiency become broader concerns due to rapid electrification and the buildout of AI data centers, these gains become more significant.

Industrial-grade reliability is also central to the series. These power supplies are built for stable operation in demanding industrial environments, with fanless cooling, wide operating temperature ranges (-40 to +85°C for the XDR and XTR series), and integrated protections for short circuit, overload, overvoltage and overtemperature. Built-in DC OK signals support system monitoring and help users verify system status.

Flexible power options play an important role in modern automation systems. The XDR family offers output options from 75W to 960W, making it easier to match the right model to the application. Wide input ranges support global applications, while a choice of 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V outputs and parallel operation on select models enable designers to scale power for growing systems. This flexibility can help streamline design complexity and improve deployment speed as requirements change.

The XDR family is well suited to a broad range of industrial uses, including factory equipment, robotics, power distribution, network infrastructure and PLC systems.

To learn more, visit Jameco.