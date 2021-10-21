Ultra-small coaxial connector supports 5G apps

Hirose has enhanced its compact coaxial connector offering to serve the emerging 5G device market. 5G applications require connectors that can handle higher frequency, and the C.FL Series coaxial connector supports up to 30Ghz in an ultra-small footprint.

Measuring only 2 mm x 2 mm with a 0.92 mm mated height, the C.FL Series connector meets the demands for miniaturization and high performance. Delivering high signal integrity and low insertion loss, the C.FL Series features low reflection characteristics up to 30GHz.

The C.FL Series has low voltage standing wave ratios (VSWR) of: 1.4 VSWR maximum: DC to 15GHz; 1.5 VSWR maximum: 15 to 20GHz; 1.6 VSWR maximum: 20 to 30GHz;

The applicable cable of 0.64 mm dia.

The C.FL Series is commonly used in portable, consumer, and IoT devices.