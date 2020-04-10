Ultra-small power MOSFET gate drivers cut parasitic inductance problems

Each time a power MOSFET is being turned on or off in a SMPS, parasitic inductances produce ground-shifts that may cause false triggering of the gate-driver IC. Infineon Technologies AG adds a device to its cost-effective and compact-size EiceDRIVER 1EDN TDI (truly differential inputs) 1-channel gate-driver family to prevent such consequences. The new device (1EDN7550U) is housed in an ultrasmall (1.5 mm x 1.1 mm x 0.39 mm) 6-pin leadless TSNP package. Infineon’s gate-driver ICs with TDIs are key to high-power-density and high-efficiency designs at a lower system cost compared to alternative solutions.

The TSNP package (1EDN7550U) occupies a PCB-area five times smaller compared to its SOT-23 family members. With a 3.3 V PWM input signal at application level, the EiceDRIVER 1EDN TDI can withstand static ground-shifts of up to ± 70 V and transient ground shifts of as much as ± 150 V peak . The combination of tiny size and ground-shift robustness enables two of these gate-driver ICs to operate in a 48 V half-bridge configuration. Concurrently, designers have the freedom to place these gate-driver ICs in the PCB layout wherever they fit best.

The EiceDRIVER 1EDN7550U, in leadless TSNP package, enables 25 V and 40 V OptiMOS MOSFETs to operate in switched capacitor topologies at 1.2 MHz switching frequency. In such an application, a high power density of 3060 W/in 3 and a 97.1 % peak efficiency (including auxiliary losses) have proven to be possible.

The EiceDRIVER 1EDN TDI family is available in a standard SOT-23 6-pin package and from now onwards also in the new ultrasmall 6-pin TSNP package.