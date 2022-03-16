Ultra thin, 3 m dielectric film for high-heat SiC inverter technology

SABIC will introduce at the 2022 Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in booth #1718, a new, thinner gauge of its ELCRES HTV150A dielectric film which may be used for capacitors in the traction inverters, onboard chargers, and electrical compressors of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles (xEV). The 3-micron (µm) film is 40 percent thinner than SABIC’s recently announced 5 µm film, enabling further volume and weight reductions and greater design flexibility through enhanced energy density for the capacitor. Like the 5 µm ELCRES HTV150A film, this exceptionally thin film maintains stable performance at high operating temperatures up to 150°C and addresses the critical performance gap experienced by traditional polypropylene (PP) films above 135°C. This new level of thermal performance helps customers to increase the adoption of SiC power modules with smaller package sizes due to the higher energy density, reducing weight while providing the increased efficiency and performance desired for increased xEV adoption by consumers. SABIC will introduce at the 2022 Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in booth #1718, a new, thinner gauge of its ELCRES HTV150A dielectric film which may be used for capacitors in the traction inverters, onboard chargers, and electrical compressors of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles (xEV). The 3-micron (µm) film is 40 percent thinner than SABIC’s recently announced 5 µm film, enabling further volume and weight reductions and greater design flexibility through enhanced energy density for the capacitor. Like the 5 µm ELCRES HTV150A film, this exceptionally thin film maintains stable performance at high operating temperatures up to 150°C and addresses the critical performance gap experienced by traditional polypropylene (PP) films above 135°C. This new level of thermal performance helps customers to increase the adoption of SiC power modules with smaller package sizes due to the higher energy density, reducing weight while providing the increased efficiency and performance desired for increased xEV adoption by consumers.

ELCRES HTV150A dielectric film is the first capacitor film in the industry to be engineered for stable performance at operating temperatures of -40°C to 150°C and frequencies up to 100 kHz while offering stable capacitance, high insulation resistance, and good dielectric performance (dielectric constant (Dk) of 2.9, dissipation factor (Df) of 0.002). Other key properties include high breakdown strength over the full temperature range, good self-healing, and excellent adhesion to aluminum and zinc. The film has been validated by customers for use with both film-foil and metalized electrodes. Capacitors built with 3 µm and 5 µm metalized films pass standard electrical and life tests at 150°C for 2,000 hours with low capacitance change and stable insulation resistance. Additional key features and benefits, typical properties, and potential applications for SABIC’s ELCRES HTV150A film portfolio can be found in SABIC’s new brochure.

SABIC will continue to develop new products to meet higher heat requirements as inverter technology continues to advance, demonstrating its continued commitment to deliver innovative material and film technologies to power electronics.

APEC 2022 will run from March 20-24, 2022, in Houston, Texas, at the George R. Brown Convention Center.