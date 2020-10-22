Ultra-thin low-profile dc-dc converters put out 3 W

CUI Inc announced the addition of four ultra-thin converter series to its isolated dc-dc converter line.

PYBJ3-OD: Open frame series in 6 pin DIP package

PYBJ3-D: Encapsulated series in 6 pin DIP package

PYBJ3-OM: Open frame series in surface mount package

PYBJ3-M: Encapsulated series in surface mount package

Features and Benefits include: 2:1 and 4:1 input voltage range; 3 watts of power; Single regulated output; 1500 Vdc isolation; 125 to 600mA output current; -40 to +85°C operating temperature range; Low profile; Over voltage, over current, and short circuit protection

The PYBJ3 series of isolated dc-dc converters are suitable for use in convection-cooled equipment and applications, including microcontrollers, datacom, telecom, remote sensor systems, and portable electronics. Starting at $12.99 for a single unit through distribution.