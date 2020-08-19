Ultra-wide-band parabolic antennas optimized for cellular, IoT apps

Raltron has developed an ultra-wide band parabolic antenna series that provides continuous coverage for frequencies ranging from 600 MHz to 6.5 GHz. Supporting 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, the RGP Series of antennas works on all worldwide cellular bands for voice and data including LTE, CDMA, GSM, UMTS, AWS and more.

Ideal for use as a cellular booster, the RGP Series also supports military, government, public safety and homeland security bands.

The ultra-wide band means the RGP Series is suitable for most emerging IoT applications, GNSS bands, SDR, ISM 900 and satellite radio including Sirius-XM.

Available in two versions, the standard version is 24 x 39 x 16 inches, weighs 5.3 lbs and the aluminum reflector material fearures an electrostatic powder coating. The heavy-duty version is a 1-piece reflector that is 35 x 35 x 8.5 inches weighs 5.4 lbs. The heavy-duty RGP Series features an aluminum rod and bar construction with individually hand welded joints and a double powder coated white finish for longer operating life.

Offering polarization vertically or horizontally, the RGP Series reduces interference/noise to improve signal integrity and quality of experience (QoE). Gain ranges from 15 to 25 dBi standard while gain and beamwidth can be further optimized at 600 – 900 MHz as well as 4.5 – 6.5 Ghz.

Both RGP Series versions come with a simple install kit that includes a tilt/swivel mast bracket for 1.25 to 2″ diameter pipe/mast.

