Ultra-wide input range supports railway power conversion

Bel Fuse Inc. has introduced the XRCM 200 and 300 Series of second-generation DC-DC converters for railway and transportation applications. The XRCM 200 provides 200 W with dual ±15 V outputs while the XRCM 300 provides 300 W with a single 24 V output and supports continuous operation at an 85°C ambient temperature; both accept inputs from 16.8 VDC to 137.5 VDC and include protection against overtemperature, overvoltage, overcurrent and short circuits. The converters are designed to support EN 50155, EN 50121-3-2 and AREMA requirements while helping OEMs use common power platforms across railway vehicle architectures.