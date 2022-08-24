Ultra-wideband, omnidirectional antennas optimized for radial isotropic measurements from 150 MHz to 18 GHz

Aaronia OmniLOG PRO Omnidirectional Antennas are compact, ultra-wideband omnidirectional antennas suited for radial isotropic use from 150 MHz up to 18 GHz, encompassing most RF sources such as LTE, GSM, UMTS, WLAN, etc. These cost-effective antennas are specified for 1 W cw receive and 100 W cw high-power transmit, making them candidates for broad-range spectrum analyzer measurements, interference search, frequency monitoring, and tasks such as equipment evaluation or countermeasure challenges.

The compact 4.3×1.4-in OmniLOG PRO range consists of four models in SMA or N versions (PRO 1030: 150 MHz – 3 GHz, PRO 1060: 150 MHz – 6 GHz, PRO 10100:150 MHz – 10 GHz, PRO 10200: (150 MHz – 18 GHz) to cover RF sources from FM to K-band, radio and TV signals, DECT, Bluetooth and WLAN, product EMI, etc.)

Each OmniLOG PRO comes with a full two-year warranty and is equipped with an IP65 housing suitable for outdoor use. A magnetic antenna base on the SMA version allows for temporary installation, for example on a car roof. Comprehensive calibration data in 50 MHz steps can be downloaded to allow highly accurate measurements with any spectrum analyzer.

Application examples:

• Omnidirectional measurement applications

• Spectrum monitoring, including non-public frequency bands

• Examining interference-free mobile communications

• Interference detection

Made in Germany by Aaronia AG, Europe’s award-winning, innovative manufacturer of RF site survey tools, handheld spectrum analyzers, antennas and EMC test probes, the OmniLOG PRO range is available now from Saelig Company, Inc., technical distributor for Aaronia USA. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.