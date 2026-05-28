Understanding the difference between latching and non-latching relays

Relay selection can significantly impact power consumption, system behavior, and long-term reliability in electronic designs. While non-latching relays are commonly used for straightforward switching applications, latching relays offer advantages in low-power and state-retention scenarios where maintaining contact position during power loss is critical.

The Same Sky blog post, Non-Latching vs. Latching Relays: What’s the Difference?, explains the operating principles of both relay types and compares their performance in terms of power consumption, switching behavior, and suitability for different applications. Engineers will also gain insight into selecting the right relay architecture for power-sensitive and control-focused designs.

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