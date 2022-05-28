Universal development board enables MCU, peripheral “try out”

MikroElektronika has released UNI-DS v8, a universal development board that is ideal for rapid prototyping, which includes everything engineers might need for their new project. It is equipped with a range of features and global standard interfaces that enable complex projects to be created quickly, efficiently and elegantly.

The UNI-DS v8 development board includes a SiBRAIN socket that enables designers to try out different MCUs in a prototype system without having to invest in other expensive hardware or learn new tools. SiBRAIN is the open standard for sockets and add-on boards and currently supports 3300+ different microcontrollers from different families including STM32, Kinetis, TIVA, CEC, MSP, PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, and AVR. 100+ SiBRAIN add-on boards are currently available in MIKROE’s online store.

UNI-DS v8 has five mikroBUS sockets, where you can place any of the 1200+ different Click boards. These add-on boards save developers time, eliminating the need for the testing and troubleshooting which is often associated with the prototyping phase. They cover functions including mixed-signal, wireless connectivity, storage, interface, displays, human-machine interface, adapter, clock and timing, motor control, power management, and audio & voice. New Click boards are added almost every day and the number of combinations of functions that are possible almost limitless.

Uniquely, UNI-DS v8 integrates CODEGRIP, the first-ever programmer and debugger over Wi-Fi. This means that designers can place a UNI-DS v8 development board almost anywhere, including difficult-to-access sites such as hazardous environments, agricultural settings, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access. CODEGRIP supports more than 3300+ microcontrollers from different vendors, and free updates are provided as new microcontrollers and vendors are added.