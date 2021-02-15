Universal energy harvesting/power management module targets IoT devices

The EHM-UNIV from Xidas is a small surface-mount energy harvesting and power management module that eliminates the need for engineers to purchase energy harvesting evaluation modules and determine how to engineer power management ICs into their application.

Xidas has spent over two years working in partnership with the US National Science Foundation (NSF) to address and develop a commercial solution to resolve the number one problem inhibiting the exponential growth of wireless IoT devices – replacing batteries. With a key focus on practical energy harvesting solutions, the company has introduced a small surface-mount module that simply allows an IoT device developer to connect their energy harvesting generator into the device and their supercapacitor/battery to the output – no engineering required.

The EHM-UNIV comes equipped with built-in rectification circuitry, so users can simply choose whether to connect an AC or DC energy harvesting source; active overvoltage protection for the energy harvesting circuitry; a tunable regulated output, or unregulated system output conditioned for powering virtually all wireless IoT sensors. The EHM-UNIV also has a wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +85°C and significant power monitoring for IoT battery feedback.

Work with Xidas today and get this technology integrated with your wireless sensors.