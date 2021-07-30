Universal-input ac/dc supplies handle up to 500 W

Jasper Electronics has introduced a line of compact convection cooled power supplies featuring 28 new model series with output power rated from 200W to 500W. Designated the GPAD Series, the new power supplies are designed to provide high-efficiency fanless operation in low voltage, high current, and high power density applications, including medical equipment, industrial systems, communication systems, and LED power supplies.

Jasper Electronics’ comprehensive range of convection cooled power supplies includes four configurations with output power ratings from 200W to 500W, output voltages from 12Vdc to 54Vdc, and power factor ≤0.95 with low leakage current (≤0.5 to 07mA). All models feature output overvoltage, overcurrent, overtemperature, and short circuit protection, and have a wide operating temperature range from -20°C to +70°C. Long life 125°C polymer output capacitors provide reliable operation.

The GPAD Series includes four models – GPAD201MXX-1K, GPAD301MXX-1H, GPAD401MXX-1Y, GPAD501MXX-1Y – which offer seven voltage output options (12, 15, 24, 28, 36, 48, and 54Vdc), ranging from– 264VAC input, and are available in case sizes extending from 165mm x 46mm x 26mm to 255mm x 50mm x 30mm.