Unmanaged switches simplify industrial network deployments

Antaira Technologies has introduced the G-Series, a family of unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches for OEM and system integration applications. The lineup includes 5-, 8- and 16-port Fast Ethernet and Gigabit models, with optional IEEE 802.3at PoE+ support delivering up to 30 W per port and extended-temperature versions rated from -40°C to 75°C. The switches are intended for connecting machines, cameras and controllers in factory automation, surveillance, transit and other industrial installations.