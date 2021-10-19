Unmanned power connector meets the needs of signal and power for UAVs and commercial drones

TE Connectivity recognized the critical need for a reliable and durable connector which can balance both signal and power capabilities for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). TE’s newly launched Unmanned Power (UMP) connector offers up to 80 A per contact and is available as a power or mixed signal/power connector. The growth of UAV usage in the industrial and aerospace markets and increased need for high power connectors drove TE’s engineers to design the UMP connector to solve the challenge.

Current market connectors commonly used in UAV and commercial drones have experienced challenges with amp rating, connector size and mixed signal variations, often having to sacrifice one benefit for the other. TE’s UMP connector is designed to provide a reliable contact interface that safely delivers power or both power and signal to control rotors, battery systems and power distribution systems of unmanned vehicles.

“We used our aerospace and automotive experience to design our UMP connectors with stronger materials proven in harsh environments and reliable contact interfaces while still considering weight and density,” said Taylor Fitzpatrick, product manager for TE’s Aerospace, Defense and Marine division. “With a variety of connector configurations and solder-free options, TE’s UMP connector has what power distribution designers need for their platforms without sacrificing reliability.”

TE’s UMP connectors withstand harsh environments using: