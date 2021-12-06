Updated RISC-V processor IP portfolio targets mid-range application capable and real-time processors

SiFive, Inc. announced the availability of the SiFive 21G3 release, a comprehensive suite of product updates for the industry’s broadest and most successful RISC-V processor IP portfolio, and introduced the new SiFive Essential 6-Series range of RISC-V processor IP to address market demands for mid-range application capable and real-time processors. With the new SiFive Essential 6-Series, SiFive stretches further its leadership position in delivering the broadest portfolio of RISC-V processors to the market. The SiFive product portfolio scales from performance-leading state-of-the-art processors down to the most power-sensitive deeply embedded microcontrollers.

The new product line includes SiFive Essential U6, S6, and E6 processors to offer 64-bit Linux-capable, 64-bit real-time, and 32-bit real-time processors, respectively. SiFive Essential 6-Series processors leverage the widely-used and silicon-proven nature of the SiFive Essential™ 7-Series architecture and feature pre-configured product specifications that may be tuned towards applications such as general-purpose embedded, industrial, IoT, high-performance real-time embedded, and automotive applications.

Across the entire SiFive portfolio, the SiFive 21G3 Release introduces improved clock gating and power management, and adds SiFive Shield WorldGuard support to the Essential family. Additionally, SiFive Intelligence Extensions, as utilized by the SiFive Intelligence X280, now supports BFLOAT16 compute, quantization acceleration, and features improved multi-cluster support, to deliver significant performance improvements across a wide range of machine learning workloads. The SiFive Performance™ family now features the RISC-V Hypervisor extension.

Drew Barbier, Senior Director of Product Marketing, will discuss more details of the SiFive Essential 6-Series and SiFive 21G3 release in a presentation at the RISC-V Summit 2021, held December 6-8 in-person at the Moscone Center, and online.