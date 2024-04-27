USB 2.0 signal conditioner cuts power through a simplified design

Diodes Incorporated announces the introduction of the PI5USB212, a USB 2.0 signal conditioner that operates from a supply voltage down to 2.3V. Designed for use in notebooks, PCs, docking stations, cable extenders, TVs, and monitors, the PI5USB212 automatically detects a USB 2.0 high-speed connection. It also preserves signal integrity when driving long PCB traces or cables of up to 5 meters.
This IC symmetrically boosts the USB D+ and D– channels for common-mode stability and applies pre-emphasis to compensate for intersymbol interference (ISI). The wide supply voltage range simplifies system design and extends the operating window of portable and battery-powered equipment.
The device is configured using either I2C commands or pin strapping, adjusting signal-boost and ISI-compensation levels. It has two control pins (boost/SEN); pulling the boost pin down via different resistors controls the AC gain/pre-emphasis levels. The SEN pin selects high, low, or medium receiver sensitivity (DC gain) to ensure optimum signal integrity, depending on channel conditions. It automatically detects a low-speed (LS) mode/full-speed (FS) connection to avoid applying signal compensation when not needed.
The PI5USB212 is compatible with USB 2.0, OTG 2.0, and battery-charging (BC) 1.2, and supports USB features including device-attach and high-speed detection, as well as a 5.5V tolerance. It automatically detects when no USB attachment is present and saves energy by reducing its supply current to 0.7mA (typical), and 13µA (typical) when disabled via the RSTN disable pin.
The PI5USB212 is supplied in a 12-pin, 1.6mm x 1.6mm, quad flat no-lead (QFN) package, and is available at $2.70 in 3,500-piece quantities.