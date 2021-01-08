USB A connectors tested to 10,000 – 20,000 mating cycles

GCT has launched two USB A connectors with extended mating cycles and enhanced current rating over standard products. The USB1130 and USB1135 are the latest additions to the USB range and are perfect for fast charging and high traffic applications.

The USB1130 is a USB-A 2.0 connector tested to 10,000 mating cycles, and the USB1135 is a 3.0 variant with 20,000 cycles tested. This is achieved due to improved retention forces thanks to a stainless-steel construction used for the shell of each connector. This makes the USB1130 over six times more durable than standard USB A 2.0, and the USB1135 twice as durable than standard USB A 3.0.

In addition to the increased mating cycle specification, both connectors are 3A rated, double that of comparable products, giving designs the option for quick charge functionality. Available in top mount, through-hole configuration, with two kinked shell stakes for PCB retention while processing.