USB-C connector conforms to automotive standards

Hirose has launched a shielded USB Type-C connector that complies with USCAR-2 and USCAR-30 standards. The AU1 Series features a reinforced shell and housing that delivers superior vibration and heat resistance up to 105°C.
Supporting USB 3.2 Gen2, DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI transmission standards, the AU1 Series offers flexible connectivity across a range of in-vehicle systems. The compact connector supports both standard and A key codes and is available in straight, right-angle (horizontal), and right-angle vertical versions, simplifying board design for automotive environments.
With a built-in Connector Position Assurance (CPA) feature, the AU1 Series delivers strong, reliable signal transmission in harsh environment applications.