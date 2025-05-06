USB-C power modules achieve low operating temperature

Pulsiv announces the release of a series of 65W-70W USB-C modules. Aimed at installed applications such as wall sockets, desks, and furniture, these ultra-compact and fully assembled modules achieve the world’s lowest operating temperature of just 32°C above ambient with an industry-leading efficiency of 97.34%.

USB-C charging in wall sockets, desks, and furniture typically offers power levels of 15-30W and often struggles to handle multiple devices and/or fast charging. Limitations on physical size and natural airflow cause higher power solutions at 45W-65W to reach temperature levels in excess of 80°C above ambient, causing the power supply to either reduce the power to 15W, or in many cases, cut off altogether.

Pulsiv’s fully assembled USB-C modules have solved all the challenges relating to heat, size, and safety, making it the only suitable solution for installed applications. It combines Pulsiv OSMIUM optimized PFC technology with an industry-standard QR flyback to safely deliver 65W or 70W (MacBook compatible). Available in an ultra-compact cube or flat module form factor, this GaN-optimised design can operate continuously for more than 8 hours at 100% load and never exceed 32°C above ambient. Furthermore, due to its unique and patented switching method, there is zero inrush current, eliminating the problems caused by power outages where multiple USB-C wall sockets have been installed in a single location.

The fully assembled modules are suitable for all volumes, rapid prototyping, and for companies who have limitations on electronics design, layout, and manufacturing. For companies looking to develop their own solution, a reference design is available to download from the website which includes a datasheet, schematic, and bill of materials where alternative components can be selected if required.

In addition to the reliability advantages of operating at lower temperatures, Pulsiv OSMIUM technology offers a unique method for managing the AC to DC conversion process. The HVDC it produces for the secondary stage operates at 200V instead of the 400V typically seen by other topologies. This enables the exclusive option to replace traditional wet aluminium capacitors with dry polymer alternatives, which extends lifetime to 25 years.

More information can be found on www.pulsiv.com which includes datasheets, 3D models, and different variants. Pre-orders for samples and production quantities are being accepted throughout the company’s distribution network which will also include DigiKey & Farnell.

Custom module designs can be considered with little to no upfront NRE and subject to specification and/or minimum order quantities. Options for customisation include different module form factors, alternative or extended input voltage ranges, and different combinations of USB connectors. For more information on custom solutions, please contact Pulsiv directly.

A 240W USB-C module is also planned for release towards the end of 2025 with interested customers encouraged to engage with Pulsiv’s engineering team to help determine the final specification. Other power levels, including 100W and 140W can also be considered under the same guidelines as the custom solutions.