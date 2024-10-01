USB controller offers 1 MB SRAM for data buffering

Continue to Site

Infineon Technologies AG has introduced the EZ-USB™ FX20 programmable USB peripheral controller, the latest addition to its EZ-USB product family. This new controller is designed for USB devices used in AI, image processing, and other applications that require high data transfer rates. The EZ-USB FX20 features USB 20 Gbps and LVDS interfaces, offering a total bandwidth up to six times that of its predecessor, the EZ-USB FX3.

The EZ-USB FX20 is a compact 10 x 10 mm² BGA package suitable for space-constrained applications. It supports direct USB-C connection without the need for a high-speed signal multiplexer, simplifying the design process. The controller has two ARM® Cortex®-M4 and M0+ core CPUs, 512 KB Flash, 128 KB SRAM, and 128 KB ROM. It also features seven serial communication blocks, enhancing its communication capabilities.

One of the EZ-USB FX20’s key features is its high-bandwidth data subsystem. This enables Direct Memory Access (DMA) data transfers between LVDS/LVCMOS and USB ports at speeds of up to 20 Gbps. To support these high-speed transfers, the controller includes an additional 1 MB of SRAM for USB data buffering. The EZ-USB FX20 also integrates USB-C port orientation detection and flip-mux functionality, eliminating the need for external logic.

Infineon provides a comprehensive development kit for the EZ-USB FX20 to aid developers. This kit includes firmware and a configuration tool for easy integration. It also comes with a standard FPGA Mezzanine Card (FMC) connector for easy connection to Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) cards and an all-in-one programming and debugging accessory card. Additionally, Infineon offers a comprehensive set of application notes for hardware and software design, aimed at simplifying the development process for various high-performance devices.

Developers and other interested parties can find more detailed information about the EZ-USB FX20 at www.infineon.com/fx20.

