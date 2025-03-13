USB dongle adds Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity to IoT devices

Vantron announced the launch of the VT-USB-AH-8108 Wi-Fi HaLow Dongle. Powered by Morse Micro’s latest MM8108 chipset, this compact yet powerful device is set to revolutionize IoT connectivity with its superior performance, efficiency, and plug-and-play usability.

The Vantron VT-USB-AH-8108 Wi-Fi HaLow Dongle has been designed to provide businesses and developers with an ultra-efficient, high-throughput wireless solution that seamlessly integrates into existing infrastructures. Whether deployed for industrial IoT applications, smart cities, or enterprise connectivity, the dongle delivers unparalleled performance and ease of use.

Key features of the VT-USB-AH-8108: Single global SKU: A universal device enabling seamless deployment worldwide, ensuring businesses can scale effortlessly across regions without additional hardware variations; USB plug-and-play interface: No complex installations or configurations required. Simply plug it in, and it’s ready to go, making it an ideal solution for hassle-free connectivity; Exceptional throughput: With speeds of up to 30Mbps for UDP and 23Mbps for TCP, the VT-USB-AH-8108 dongle supports high-volume data transfers, ensuring reliable performance for demanding applications; Unrivaled system efficiency: Engineered for maximum resource utilization, the VT-USB-AH-8108 Wi-Fi HaLow Dongle reduces energy consumption while delivering best-in-class performance; Compact design: Designed for an effortless integration, the dongle takes up minimal space, making it perfect for a wide range of applications, from small-scale IoT projects to enterprise-level deployments.

The Vantron VT-USB-AH-8108 Wi-Fi HaLow Dongle will be available in Q2 2025. Businesses looking to upgrade their IoT networks can leverage this advanced solution for superior connectivity.