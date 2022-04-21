USB monitor/control interface board features high I/O count

Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced the introduction of a new, highly versatile USB monitor and control interface board. The intelligent USB-IO board features a comprehensive range of I/O (input/output) ports which can be easily controlled and monitored using a single USB serial interface.

The USB-IO board has been designed and developed by RDS for use in embedded systems, IoT applications, and stand-alone equipment to enable the control and monitoring of external hardware and systems such as relays, smart sensors, actuators, lighting, and motors.

The USB-IO board features a general-purpose 16-bit Texas Instruments MSP430 microcontroller (MCU) which enables full user control and interrogation of all the onboard input/outport ports, interfaces, and sensors. The user interfaces for the USB IO board are controlled via a single USB serial connection to a host controller or embedded computer.

To enable use in a host of automation and control systems the USB-IO board features the following built-in features: 9 x digital inputs, normally high; 3 x digital inputs, normally low; 4 x 3.3V digital outputs; 9 x 5V outputs (PWM selectable); 7 x 12V outputs (PWM selectable); 1 x 250V, 5A mains relay; temperature and humidity sensors; NFC (Near Field Communication) for user/admin access control;

The USB-IO board is part of the SensConnect product portfolio available from Review Display Systems. SensConnect is a fully user-configurable hardware-focused, data-collection platform that enables monitoring, analysis, and control of systems with digital technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (internet of things). A typical SensConnect solution consists of three individual elements, where monitoring, analysis, and control systems are combined to provide effective, efficient digital intelligence.

The USB-IO interface board is now available from Review Display Systems.