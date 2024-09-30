USB oscilloscope adds 16 logic inputs

Pico Technology is excited to announce the launch of the MSO (Mixed-Signal Oscilloscope) versions of the highly regarded PicoScope 3000E Series. The latest additions combine cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design to meet the diverse needs of engineers, technicians, and researchers worldwide. These new MSO models offer the same powerful features as the existing 3000E series, with added digital channel capability, making them ideal for testing and debugging mixed-signal embedded systems.

Key features of the new MSO models include: 500 MHz bandwidth, 5 GS/s sampling rate, and 10-bit resolution: These specifications ensure high-fidelity signal capture across a wide range of applications, from RF and communications to power electronics and automotive systems; 2 GS ultra-deep capture memory and up to two 2 million waveforms per second: Enables the capture of long-duration signals at maximum sampling rate or many shots that are very close to each other; 200 MS/s 14-bit AWG / function generator: Offers real-world waveform generation capabilities for a wide range of applications, eliminating the need for additional external equipment; 16 digital channels: The MSO models provide 16 digital inputs, offering engineers the ability to simultaneously capture and analyze both analog and digital signals, perfect for mixed-signal designs such as microcontroller or FPGA-based systems; USB 3.0 Type-C connected and powered: Ensures high-speed data transfer and compatibility with the latest generation of PCs, simplifying connectivity and setup. An adaptor for earlier USB port types is provided; PicoScope 7 user interface for Windows, Mac & Linux with free updates: A modern, intuitive interface that enhances productivity and workflow efficiency across multiple operating systems; 40 serial decoders included as standard: PicoScope can decode 10BASE-T1S, 1-Wire, ARINC 429, BroadRReach, CAN, CAN FD, CAN J1939, CAN XL, DALI, DCC, Differential Manchester,DMX512, Ethernet 10BASE- T, Extended UART, Fast Ethernet 100BASE-TX, FlexRay, I2C, I2S, I3C BASIC v1.0, LIN, Manchester, MIL-STD-1553, MODBUS ASCII, MODBUS RTU, NMEA-0183, Parallel Bus, PMBus, PS/2, PSI5 (Sensor), Quadrature, RS232/UART, SBS Data, SENT Fast, SENT Slow, SENT SPC, SMBus, SPI-MISO/MOSI, SPI-SDIO, USB (1.0/1.1) and Wind Sensor protocol data as standard, with more protocols in development and available in the future with free-of-charge software upgrades; Segmented memory, persistence, and fast waveform updates: Enhances waveform visualization and analysis capabilities, enabling users to extract valuable insights efficiently; Advanced maths, measurements, masks, and digital triggering: Empowers users with advanced analysis tools for in-depth waveform characterization and interpretation; Customizable actions: Users can set up actions to automatically perform in response to events during long-duration, unattended soak tests; Pico SDK (software development kit): Allows users to write custom applications with the provided drivers for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Deep memory with its unique DeepMeasure capability. DeepMeasure delivers automatic measurements of a wide range of waveform parameters, such as pulse width, rise time, and voltage, for every individual cycle in the captured waveforms. Up to a million cycles can be analyzed with each triggered acquisition or combined across multiple acquisitions. Results can be easily sorted, analyzed and correlated with the waveform display, or exported for further analysis.

The new PicoScope 3000E Series MSO oscilloscopes with 350 MHz and 500 MHz bandwidth options are now available for purchase through authorized PicoScope distributors worldwide and on our website. For more information about pricing, specifications and availability, please visit www.picotech.com or contact your local distributor.