USB oscilloscopes add automotive 10Base-T1S protocol analysis

Pico Technology, a manufacturer of USB oscilloscopes, has added 10Base-T1S protocol analysis to software that operates the company’s line of USB oscilloscopes. That brings to 40 the number of serial protocols that the company supports. PicoScope 7 software is a free download.

10Base-T1S is a two-wire Ethernet standard that specifies a physical layer for automotive applications. It’s not simple point-to-point network. Instead, up to eight nodes share a common wire pair. That topology requires negotiation to avoid collisions and interference among the network nodes. The 10BASE-T1S standard supports multi-drop Ethernet configurations over a single pair of unshielded twisted wires with Differential Manchester Encoded (DME) signals, enabling cost-effective and lightweight cabling crucial for today’s vehicle design. A 17-bit scrambler delivers improved EMC performance and makes 10BASE-T1S ideal for applications requiring reliable in-vehicle networking, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, and vehicle diagnostics.



