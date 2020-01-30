USB PD controller enables quick charges with low standby power

AP43771 USB Type-C power delivery (PD) controller, featuring an embedded microcontroller with one-time programmable memory. When combined with Diodes Incorporated’s complementary technology, the AP43771 forms the basis for offline chargers, delivering between 18W and 33W while supporting Quick Charge with extremely low standby power consumption. Diodes Incorporated announced the availability of theUSB Type-C power delivery (PD) controller, featuring an embedded microcontroller with one-time programmable memory. When combined with Diodes Incorporated’s complementary technology, the AP43771 forms the basis for offline chargers, delivering between 18W and 33W while supporting Quick Charge with extremely low standby power consumption.

The AP43771 represents Diodes’ second generation of highly integrated controllers optimized for quick chargers. It integrates support for USB PD revision 3.0 V1.1 and Qualcomm® Quick Charge (QC) 2.0, 3.0, and 4/4+ technology as well as battery charging (BC) revision 1.2.

The AP43771 provides a 33W charger solution when combined with the AP3303 PWM controller and APR347 SR controller. AP43771 provides 18W when combined with Diodes' AP39303 PWM switcher and APR34709 synchronous rectification (SR) switcher.

The programmable power supply (PPS) feature, which was introduced with the latest version of the USB PD specification, can also be supported by AP43771. The AP43771 can adjust the constant current and constant voltage (CC/CV) output driver in 50mA steps up to 6A and 20mV steps between 3V and 16V, respectively.

As size and cost are key requirements for volume-driven mobile charger applications, AP43771 is available in the small DFN30303-14 (3mm x 3mm) package and priced at $0.45 each in 1000-piece quantities.