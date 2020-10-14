USB power delivery buck-boost controller optimized for vehicle apps

Designers of automotive chargers now have the industry’s smallest and lowest-cost solution with the MAX25430 100W USB Power Delivery (PD) buck-boost controller and protector from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. As the industry’s most integrated solution, the MAX25430 can reduce design size up to 40 percent compared to competitive solutions and offer the industry’s lowest cost for increasing the number of USB PD ports in vehicles.

Automotive multimedia hubs, including rear-seat entertainment modules and head units, are all expanding in capability as more USB PD chargers are integrated into passenger vehicle cabins. However, there are size, cost, and power constraints—and the MAX25430 addresses all of these.

The MAX25430 integrates a USB Type C Port Controller (TCPC) power regulator, VCONN cable power supply, buck-boost, and protection thereby eliminating heat-sink requirements and metal box enclosures to further slash design size by 40 percent compared to competitive multi-IC solutions. In addition, bill-of-materials (BOM) costs are also reduced by 25 percent compared to competitive solutions. The MAX25430 runs 20-degrees (Celsius) cooler at full power compared to competitive automotive USB PD solutions. It needs only one microcontroller (MCU) regardless of the number of ports, while competitors require additional MCUs per port.

For a complete solution, Maxim Integrated also offers the MAX25410 automotive USB PD port protector and the MAX25431 automotive 40V H-bridge buck-boost controller, meeting a wide array of USB charger design needs.

Key advantages include the TCPC power regulator, VCONN power cable supply, buck-boost, and protection to reduce solution size up to 40 percent; Eliminates heat sinks, enclosure boxes, and multiple MCUs to yield 25 percent cost savings; Robust performance in harsh automotive environments while running 20 degrees cooler than the closest competitor

The MAX25430BATLG/V+T is available at Maxim Integrated’s website for $4.17 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors. The MAX25430AEVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $299