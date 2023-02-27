Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

USB power delivery controller produces 140 W

By

STMicroelectronics has introduced the ST-ONEHP integrated digital controller, the world’s first IC certified by USB-IF according to the USB Power Delivery Extended Power Range (USB PD 3.1 EPR) specification.

As the third controller in the ST-ONE family, the ST-ONEHP has 28V output capability to simplify building chargers and power adapters rated up to 140W. Sharing the ST-ONE architecture, the converter is a non-complementary active-clamp-flyback zero-voltage-switching (ZVS) topology that ensures superior efficiency at high power output and switching frequency. Essential features including secondary regulation and the USB PD communication interface are integrated, saving bill-of-materials costs as well as PCB size and complexity. Built-in synchronous rectification helps maximize efficiency and reinforced galvanic isolation permits a solution that is both compact and safe.

Inside the ST-ONEHP, an Arm Cortex-M0+ microcontroller maintains overall control. The MCU is supplied pre-loaded with certified USB PD firmware, which eases end-product approval to qualify for the USB logo. With 64KByte of flash storage, the MCU provides room for customizing the power-conversion firmware.

The ST-ONEHP is well suited to use with ST’s MasterGaN single chip, integrating the Company’s third-generation gallium nitride (GaN) power transistors and optimized gate drivers. The SiP eases the adoption of GaN technology in energy-conscious applications to realize benefits including superior thermal performance and switching efficiency compared to conventional silicon transistors.

Complementing the properties of the ST-ONE converter, MasterGaN helps maximize performance and allows high switching frequencies that permit smaller passive components. By combining the ST-ONEHP controller and a 9mm x 9mm MasterGaN1 half-bridge device, ST has produced the EVLONE140W reference design smaller than a standard 65W laptop charger.

Its volume of 90cm3 equates to an industry-leading power density of 25W/in3, while the peak efficiency reaches beyond 94%. From an environmental perspective, the charger can use just a quarter of the plastics and is 2% more efficient than average chargers. Using these products in all chargers produced worldwide would save 3.5 million tons of CO2 emissions.

Samples of the ST-ONEHP are already available for selected customers in an SSOP36 leaded package, priced from $3.90 for orders of 1000 pieces.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy