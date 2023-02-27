USB power delivery controller produces 140 W

STMicroelectronics has introduced the ST-ONEHP integrated digital controller, the world’s first IC certified by USB-IF according to the USB Power Delivery Extended Power Range (USB PD 3.1 EPR) specification.

As the third controller in the ST-ONE family, the ST-ONEHP has 28V output capability to simplify building chargers and power adapters rated up to 140W. Sharing the ST-ONE architecture, the converter is a non-complementary active-clamp-flyback zero-voltage-switching (ZVS) topology that ensures superior efficiency at high power output and switching frequency. Essential features including secondary regulation and the USB PD communication interface are integrated, saving bill-of-materials costs as well as PCB size and complexity. Built-in synchronous rectification helps maximize efficiency and reinforced galvanic isolation permits a solution that is both compact and safe.

Inside the ST-ONEHP, an Arm Cortex-M0+ microcontroller maintains overall control. The MCU is supplied pre-loaded with certified USB PD firmware, which eases end-product approval to qualify for the USB logo. With 64KByte of flash storage, the MCU provides room for customizing the power-conversion firmware.

The ST-ONEHP is well suited to use with ST’s MasterGaN single chip, integrating the Company’s third-generation gallium nitride (GaN) power transistors and optimized gate drivers. The SiP eases the adoption of GaN technology in energy-conscious applications to realize benefits including superior thermal performance and switching efficiency compared to conventional silicon transistors.

Complementing the properties of the ST-ONE converter, MasterGaN helps maximize performance and allows high switching frequencies that permit smaller passive components. By combining the ST-ONEHP controller and a 9mm x 9mm MasterGaN1 half-bridge device, ST has produced the EVLONE140W reference design smaller than a standard 65W laptop charger.

Its volume of 90cm3 equates to an industry-leading power density of 25W/in3, while the peak efficiency reaches beyond 94%. From an environmental perspective, the charger can use just a quarter of the plastics and is 2% more efficient than average chargers. Using these products in all chargers produced worldwide would save 3.5 million tons of CO2 emissions.

Samples of the ST-ONEHP are already available for selected customers in an SSOP36 leaded package, priced from $3.90 for orders of 1000 pieces.