USB-to-ARM debugger adds support for Raspberry Pi as host

Segger has introduced a version of its J-Link software specifically for Linux Arm. Aimed at industrial automation and other applications utilizing Raspberry Pi and other single board computing platforms, this new package contains all command-line versions of the software. It supports the same target devices and the full feature set encompassed in the already-established Windows, macOS, and Linux x86 versions. These features include high-speed download into Flash memory and an unlimited number of breakpoints (even in Flash memory), as well as a J-Link GDB server which makes it compatible with all popular development environments.

The software is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit Arm Linux, taking full advantage of the 64-bit CPU and all memory available in the system. It works on Raspberry Pi, as well as the various compatibles that are now on the market. The J-Link SDK also fully supports the writing of custom programs for J-Link on Arm Linux.