USB Type-C connector protection IC provides OVP, ESD protection

Halo Microelectronics announced the release of its HL8261, a 4-channel USB Type-C port protector for all computing, docking, and adapter essentials.

In today’s applications, Sideband Use (SBU) channels can carry high-speed data, which makes protecting the SBU pins from electrostatic discharge (ESD) damage more challenging because the mechanism used to shield the pins adds capacitance to the SBU channels, therefore limiting the data transfer bandwidth. And, with Type-C connectors having more pins and smaller pin pitches and operating at much higher voltages than older USB connectors, it increases the likelihood of damage from unwanted conditions, such as over-voltage, voltage surge, and shorts. Furthermore, with the Configuration Channel (CC) and SBU pins right next to the VBUS pins in the Type-C connector, it makes them vulnerable since VBUS pins operate at high voltage.

Halo Microelectronics’ new HL8261 is a high-performance USB Type-C connector protection IC offering over-voltage protection (OVP) and ESD protection for the CC and SBU pins. When the IC detects an over-voltage condition on these pins, it shuts down all four conducting paths to protect the system downstream from damage. With four input pins at 24V DC Absolute Maximum Rating, the HL8261 provides robust protection against 20V short-to-VBUS over-voltage conditions.

The HL8261 is designed to be RoHS and green-compliant and comes in a 16-bump WLCSP package ideal for personal computers, Chromebooks, docking stations, port dongles, and adapters.