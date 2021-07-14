USB Type-C receptacle delivers 60 W power in vertical, SMT package

CUI Devices’ Interconnect Group announced the continued expansion of their power-only USB Type C receptacle line with the introduction of a vertically-oriented model. The UJC-VP-3-SMT-TR joins the existing 60 W UJC-HP-3-SMT-TR and 100 W UJC-HP-G-SMT-TR, which both feature horizontal, surface-mount packages. By removing the data transfer pins, these USB Type C receptacles are a more cost-effective solution for designs were charging or power is the sole function.

Housed in a vertical, surface mount package, the UJC-VP-3-SMT-TR is a 6-pin USB Type C receptacle that can deliver up to 60 W of power with a 3 A current rating and 20 Vdc voltage rating. This vertical mount power-only USB Type C model is compatible with any standard USB Type C plug, taking the accessibility and simplified design integration of the universal and widely adopted Type C connection and applying it to power-only applications. The UJC-VP-3-SMT-TR further offers high reliability up to 10,000 mating cycles, reflow solder compatibility, and an operating temperature range from -25 to 85°C.

The UJC-VP-3-SMT-TR is available immediately with prices starting at $0.40 per unit at 1000 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.

For helpful resources and tools on connectors, check out our Resource Library that houses a range of blog posts, videos, and more.