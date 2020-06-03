USB3 cameras for modern vision systems

Teledyne Lumenera, a Teledyne Technologies company, and manufacturer and developer of digital cameras for industrial and scientific imaging applications, has announced the release of the new Lt Series USB3 cameras.

With robust compact enclosures and fully-locking USB3 connectors, these new cameras are built for rugged 24/7 use. Equipped with the latest rolling shutter Starvis CMOS sensors and global shutter Pregius CMOS sensors from Sony, and ranging in resolution from 2-20 megapixels, these new cameras perform in a wide variety of imaging applications such as aerial imaging, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), robotic inspection solutions, and life sciences.

Teledyne Lumenera’s Lt Series Cameras offer a smaller, lighter, and lower cost imaging solution and are designed specifically to meet the challenges of today’s modern imaging systems that strive to provide advanced vision performance while using less power, less space, and fitting increasingly tight industry budgets.

The Teledyne Lumenera Lt Series Cameras offer proven 32 and 64-bit operating system compatibility for, Windows, Linux, Linux for embedded system platforms, and single board computers (SBCs). They are designed to deliver high dynamic range, high speed, with low read noise for both industrial and scientific imaging applications.

Key Features:

Thirteen new USB3 cameras will range in resolution from 2 – 12 MP with additional resolutions following

High sensitivity (pixel sizes from 2 μm to 3.45 μm) with back-illuminated sensors

Compact form factor simplifying integration in modern OEM solutions

Side-mounted locking industrial micro USB for power and control

Region of Interest (ROI) option to provide higher frame rates

Multiple data rates supported, each optimized for lowest noise performance

USB3 Vision compliant, with Windows and Linux SDKs

3-year warranty

Teledyne Lumenera

teledyneimaging.com