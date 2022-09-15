USB4 40 Gbps-qualified connectors feature power delivery up to 240 V

CUI Devices announced the expansion of its USB connectors line with the introduction of USB Type C models conforming to the USB4 40 Gbps standard. The UJ40 family is a range of USB Type C receptacles featuring data transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps and power delivery up to 240 W thanks to 5 A current ratings and 48 V voltage ratings.
Boasting industry-best lead times, these USB4 Type C connectors offer horizontal or vertical orientations in surface mount or mid-mount SMT packages. All models are reflow solder compatible, support high durability up to 10,000 mating cycles, carry operating temperature ranges from -40 up to 85°C, and comply with the UL94V-0 flammability rating.
The UJ40 series is available immediately with prices starting at $3.30 per unit at 250 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.
