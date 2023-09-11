Using technological innovation for environmental benefits

The industrial camera manufacturer IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH from Obersulm feels responsible for keeping its ecological footprint as small as possible. This is reflected in its business activities, such as durable, climate-compensated camera models or resource-conscious production and logistics. As an integral part of many automation solutions, using industrial cameras also opens up new ways for users to conserve resources and thus ensure greater sustainability.

IDS recognizes the importance of conserving natural resources and strives to balance environmental, social, and economic goals. With a view to global challenges such as climate change and the loss of biodiversity, the company relies on an approach that focuses on ecological responsibility, innovation, and competitiveness.

Unavoidable emissions that occur despite the exclusive development and production at the main site in Baden-Württemberg, Germany – for example, caused by delivery routes for the unavoidable, global procurement of electronic components or the employees’ commutes to the office – are offset by supporting international climate protection projects. This allows the uEye CP camera family and the uEye ACP models to call themselves climate-compensated.

The company pursues the goal of developing products that not only offer technological innovation but also ecological benefits. In an era of increasing automation and robotics, machine vision (with artificial intelligence) plays a crucial role. With their help, companies can improve their product quality as well as save resources and produce in a more environmentally friendly way. Industrial cameras record quality characteristics or consumption data, for example. Used in quality assurance or inspection, they reduce rejects and avoid complaints, returns or repairs. In robotics and automation, cameras enable collaborative work and support employees in physically difficult or monotonous tasks. In this way, companies can direct their human resources to more creative and valuable tasks.