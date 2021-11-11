UV-C LEDs kill viruses and bacteria for disinfection systems

Würth Elektronik offers UV LEDs with emission wavelength of 275nm. This wavelength kills germs, by destroying the RNA structure of Viruses and Bacteria. Therefore, those types of LEDs are suitable for disinfection in areas where chemical components are not suitable to use. These can be devices for germicide cleaning of different surfaces, or also for air and water disinfection. Because of their compact size, lower driving voltage, short switching time, and robustness, they are the preferred choice to the standard UV-C tubes. Würth Elektronik eiSos offers with the UV-C-LEDs one more technical solution for the growing needs of disinfection systems.

As a benefit for the developer, Würth Elektronik eiSos offers the Ray files for all UV-C products. With their help, optical simulations can be done easier, and shorten the development time for the application.

Further information is available in the Application Note ANO008. It describes the basics of UV-C disinfection and the application of UV-C LEDs. In addition, it gives useful tips for working with UV-C light.