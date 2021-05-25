UVC camera reference design kit helps develop embedded apps

THine Solutions, Inc. introduced their new THEIA-CAM family of camera Reference Design Kits. The first Kit in the family is the THSCU101, a 13-megapixel Phase-Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF) USB Video Class (UVC) camera Reference Design Kit.

The THSCU101 Kit is based on THine’s THP7312 image signal processor (ISP), Sony’s IMX258 13MP CMOS PDAF image sensor, and Cypress’ EZ-USB CX3 USB 3.0 camera controller. It provides users with optimized ISP and USB control firmware, reference circuit schematics, and scalability for high image quality in production. In addition, further customization of the Kit performance is easily achievable using THine’s GUI-based Software development tools. As a result, the THSCU101 accelerates customers’ time-to-market without expensive initial costs for developing embedded camera systems.

This new THEIA-CAM improves upon the Ascella Kit previously introduced by THine and Cypress. In addition to delivering high-resolution performance such as full HD and 4K Ultra HD, it adds PDAF technology that provides the ultra-fast auto-focus functionality preferred for live video streaming applications. The Kit’s single 35 mm x 36 mm (1.38 inches x 1.42 inches) board allows flexible integration. Also, the ISP firmware compensates for CMOS Camera Module variations to achieve perfect unit-to-unit image quality in production.

THine’s THP7312 ISP supports the high-resolution performance of up to 16 megapixels with industry-leading throughput, low latency, and low power consumption. The Cypress’ CX3 adds SuperSpeed USB connectivity to any image sensor that is compliant with the MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (CSI-2) standard. The Kit enables plug-and-play operation, and it includes firmware optimized for all USB camera functions, significantly shortening development time and reducing engineering costs. Developers can use this smart reference design kit as a production-ready final product or as a development tool for high-resolution camera systems.

Each THSCU101 Kit provides a great out-of-the-box user experience. It includes a camera board pre-installed in a protective clear case along with a USB cable. To view video streaming through the THSCU101, the user simply connects the USB cable to a PC, launches a PC Camera application, and selects “change camera”.

The THEIA-CAM family of Kits addresses wide-ranging camera applications including Bodycams, Barcode Reading Devices, Surveillance Cameras, Webcams, AR Glasses, Biometric Devices, Vision Assistance Glasses, Microscopes, Medical Scopes, Document Scanners, and Machine Vision systems. THSCU101, the first Kit in the family, is a USB Video Class Camera. Future THEIA-CAM family Kits will expand THine’s Camera Reference Design Kit offerings to other platforms including those using Linux-based processors.

THSCU101 Key Features include: High resolution including but not limited to 13Mega Pixel, 4K2K, 1080p; Phase-Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF); Well-Optimized Image Quality along with Auto Focus, Auto White Balance, and Auto Exposure; USB Video Class Control and extensions; Scalability for high volume production; 1.4-inch x 1.4-inch small Printed Circuit Board;

The THSCU101 is available to purchase at Digi-Key