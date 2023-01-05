UWB radar sensor for people positioning

NOVELDA announced that NOVELDA will give a preview of the people positioning and people tracking capabilities of its UWB radar sensors at CES 2023. An innovator in solutions for the audio video market has recently embedded NOVELDA’s next-generation UWB radar sensor in its smart speakers, debuting at CES. NOVELDA’s technology directs high-quality sound to wherever you are in the room. NOVELDA UWB radar sensor development kits will be available by Q1 2023 for select companies and partners. Further development of the technology will enable object tracking, people counting, battery-powered presence, and much more.

NOVELDA is gaining substantial commercial traction with its NOVELDA UWB Occupancy Sensor for light control and NOVELDA UWB Proximity Sensor for LCD screens and hygiene products. Both will be ready to order in Q1 2023 and will also be demonstrated at CES. NOVELDA further announces an innovative, global company for professional lighting systems in commercial buildings as a customer of its NOVELDA UWB Occupancy Sensor, and a European green tech company as a customer of its NOVELDA UWB Proximity sensor.

The NOVELDA UWB Occupancy Sensor saves energy by minimizing light timeout, ensuring the light is on only when you need it and turns off quickly when you leave. It is even able to detect occupants that are sitting still, marking the next evolution in lighting control. The NOVELDA UWB Proximity Sensor can extend the LCD screen lifetime by several years, turning off when the device is not in use through power-saving interactivity. Both products possess contextual awareness to streamline seamless interactions between people and things.

UWB represents the next wireless revolution and is estimated by analysts to become as common as Bluetooth. In recognition of UWB’s unique capabilities and a broad range of markets, ABI Research predicts 500 million shipments of UWB by the end of 2022, with growth projections estimating 1.5 billion shipments per year in a few years. (Source: TSR UWB market report (2021), ABI Research (2021), internal assessment.)