UWB radar sensor for people positioning

NOVELDA announced that NOVELDA will give a preview of the people positioning and people tracking capabilities of its UWB radar sensors at CES 2023. An innovator in solutions for the audio video market has recently embedded NOVELDA’s next-generation UWB radar sensor in its smart speakers, debuting at CES. NOVELDA’s technology directs high-quality sound to wherever you are in the room. NOVELDA UWB radar sensor development kits will be available by Q1 2023 for select companies and partners. Further development of the technology will enable object tracking, people counting, battery-powered presence, and much more.