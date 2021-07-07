UWB sensors compete with RFID, BLE apps

KINEXON makes industrial connectivity and ultra-precise indoor-localization available for the mass market at a price point comparable to RFID and BLE solutions: With the X-Tag, the company now offers the world’s most cost-efficient UWB-sensor for the industrial Internet of Things. Companies can deploy the X-Tag for previously unfeasible IoT applications and increase their productivity in production and logistics – from Search & Find and Track & Trace to automated material flow or assembly tool control. The smart X-Tag delivers ultra-precise data in the most cost-efficient way so companies can significantly reduce their amortization times and achieve an up to 50% higher ROI at the same time. The key to KINEXON’s innovation is its software-based approach. It reduces the complexity on the hardware side to a minimum and enables the company to offer the X-Tag for up to 90% less than competing UWB solutions. Leading companies in the automotive and aerospace industries are already implementing the X-Tag within their smart factory initiatives. The X-Tag is available for purchase or within a 2-year subscription-based “as a

service” model.

Digital transformation is more important to companies than ever. A recent study of Aberdeen and Panasonic showed that 70% of companies are enforcing their digitalization even more due to the pandemic. One challenge remains: around 80% of IoT-use cases rely on location data from assets in the production process, including tools, AGVs, parts, or containers. In choosing a localization solution, companies had to decide between precision and price to date: RFID and BLE used to be less cost-intensive but were only useful for few applications due to their low precision and range. UWB is considered the gold standard of indoor localization due to its precision, security, and scalability. The high cost of UWB solutions is used to prevent a fast ROI and profitable large-scale applications. X-Tag enables connectivity and precise indoor-localization of industrial assets for the mass market With the X-Tag, this dilemma is now a thing of the past. As the most cost-efficient industrial UWB sensor, it is up to 90% more affordable than other currently available UWB tags.

KINEXON’s software-defined approach and intelligent sensor network algorithms reduce the complexity of hardware to a minimum. In addition to the option of a one-time purchase, KINEXON offers its customers n subscription-based “as a service” model, where the monthly fee per sensor is below the cost of a stamp.

Lower overall costs allow companies to leverage the full power of localization data. For the first time, they can feasibly implement new smart factory and logistics use cases, from Search & Find and Track & Trace to automated material flow or assembly tool control. The mass-market availability of UWB technology is a forceful disruption of the indoor localization market. The mass-market readiness of the X-Tag represents a quantum leap for the digital twin, as companies can precisely track higher counts of even smaller assets for various applications. It has never been easier to connect assets and achieve full transparency and traceability of material flow across the warehouses and shopfloors of this world.