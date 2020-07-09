V2X software stack will enable advanced functionality on V2X chip

u-blox has partnered with Cohda Wireless, developer of connected autonomous vehicle software, to produce an advanced V2X solution for the cooperative intelligent transport market. Cohda’s world-leading V2X software stack will support the u-blox V2X chip UBX-P3 for connectivity based on DSRC/802.11p standards.

Cohda Wireless and u-blox have a long-standing relationship and share a common vision of leveraging wireless technology to reduce the number of road accidents and fatalities across the globe. The u-blox UBX-P3 chip, which enables wireless vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication, has now been enhanced with Cohda’s hardware-agnostic software applications, which are the most widely deployed in the industry, providing 360° awareness and detecting hidden threats beyond anything a driver or on-board sensors can see.

Cohda’s software products are applied in more than 60 percent of all V2X field trials in the world today in compliance with US Federal Communications Commission and European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) standards.