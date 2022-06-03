Vacuum-tight connectors handle harsh environments

Extending the capabilities of its field-proven M series, LEMO is introducing the new cutting-edge M series HY, a new model specifically designed for all applications requiring vacuum-tight connections in harsh environments. Its ultra-low leak rate, coupled with a wide operating temperature range, allows for unmatched performance in optical enclosures or high-altitude applications.

This new addition to the M series lineup provides customers with the highest density ratchet coupling connectors on the market where vacuum-tight integrations are required. The new LEMO M series Vacuum-Tight Connectors offer the most reliable, safe, rugged, and lightweight interconnect solutions for aerospace, automotive, defense, tactical communication, and UAV applications.