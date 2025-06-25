VCO family features output power from 5 – 10 dBm with tuning voltage ranges up to 16 V

Crystek Corporation has released a family of VCOs addressing market gaps left by other manufacturers who have discontinued similar products. The introduction of these VCOs enables Crystek to serve customer requirements in these frequency ranges.

Products in this category were previously offered by numerous manufacturers, most of whom have since discontinued this line of frequency control solutions. Crystek offers these US-manufactured products with domestic engineering, R&D, and technical support capabilities.

Three VCOs are available immediately, with additional frequency ranges planned for release in the coming months. The CVCO55CL-0091-0095 operates from 91- 95MHz with phase noise of 120dBc/Hz at 10kHz and delivers 5dBm output power. The device operates from a 5V supply with a tuning voltage range of 0.5V to 5V and consumes 25mA maximum current.

The CVCO55CL-0144-0200 covers 144-200MHz with phase noise of 122dBc/Hz at 10kHz and provides 9dBm output power. This model requires a 12V supply voltage with a tuning voltage range of 0.5V to 16V and draws 33mA maximum current.

The CVCO55CL-0170-0244 operates from 170- 244MHz with phase noise of 120dBc/Hz at 10kHz and delivers 10dBm output power. The device operates from a 12V supply with a tuning voltage range of 2V to 16V and consumes 34mA maximum current.