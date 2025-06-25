VCO family features output power from 5 – 10 dBm with tuning voltage ranges up to 16 V

Products in this category were previously offered by numerous manufacturers, most of whom have since discontinued this line of frequency control solutions. Crystek offers these US-manufactured products with domestic engineering, R&D, and technical support capabilities.
Three VCOs are available immediately, with additional frequency ranges planned for release in the coming months. The CVCO55CL-0091-0095 operates from 91- 95MHz with phase noise of 120dBc/Hz at 10kHz and delivers 5dBm output power. The device operates from a 5V supply with a tuning voltage range of 0.5V to 5V and consumes 25mA maximum current.
The CVCO55CL-0144-0200 covers 144-200MHz with phase noise of 122dBc/Hz at 10kHz and provides 9dBm output power. This model requires a 12V supply voltage with a tuning voltage range of 0.5V to 16V and draws 33mA maximum current.
The CVCO55CL-0170-0244 operates from 170- 244MHz with phase noise of 120dBc/Hz at 10kHz and delivers 10dBm output power. The device operates from a 12V supply with a tuning voltage range of 2V to 16V and consumes 34mA maximum current.