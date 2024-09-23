VCSOs achieve -166 dBc phase noise at 10 kHz offset

Microchip Technology has introduced the Microchip Technology has introduced the 101765 family of Voltage-Controlled SAW Oscillators (VCSOs) for aerospace and defense applications. These oscillators operate at 320 MHz and 400 MHz, providing low-phase noise performance for radar and test and measurement systems.

The 101765-320-A VCSO achieves phase noise performance of -166 dBc at 10 kHz offset and a -182 dBc floor. These devices are designed for radar and instrumentation systems, including Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) applications.

The VCSOs come in a 1-inch × 1 inch hermetic Kovar package. They operate with supply voltages from 4.75–15.75V and have a supply current of 111 mA. For increased reliability, MIL-PRF-38534 screening is available.

The 101765 VCSO family expands Microchip’s SAW product line for aerospace and defense applications. These products support a center frequency range from 30 MHz to 2.7 GHz and are available in various package options for ruggedized applications.

Test boards (101765-320-A-N-S-TB and 101765-400-B-N-S-TB) are available for design phase testing. The VCSO 101765-320-A and 101765-400-B are currently available for purchase through Microchip sales representatives and authorized distributors.