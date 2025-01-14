Vented linear position sensors for measuring hydraulic cylinder displacement

NewTek vented M-375 Series of Linear Variable Differential Transformers (LVDTs) are widely used in hydraulic cylinders to precisely measure position and monitor the position of pistons. This capability helps prevent piston over-extension or under-extension, ensuring safe and high-precision operation.

In industrial automation applications, these miniature AC-operated sensors provide essential feedback on cylinder positions, facilitating accurate control in manufacturing lines and injection molding machines. In power plants, the LVDTs enable precise movement of hydraulic cylinders that manage various gates and valves throughout the facility.

In addition, vented LVDTs are employed in hydraulic actuators used on drilling equipment for oil and gas exploration for monitoring ground deformation during extraction. They are also used in materials testing applications within test chambers to measure the deformation of samples and in geological and asphalt/concrete testing to evaluate deformation resistance.

Designed to endure harsh environments and the high pressures typical of hydraulic systems, NewTek’s vented M-375 LVDTs are particularly suitable for these demanding hydraulic cylinder applications. Standard sensors can struggle in extreme temperatures, moisture, or contamination from dirt and oil. However, the vented design of this displacement sensor equalizes pressure between the internal and external environments. This capability allows the sensor to operate reliably in temperature extremes of -65∞F to +400∞F (-54∞C to +204∞C).

The vent also compensates for pressure changes within the hydraulic cylinder or its surrounding area, enabling dependable operations at pressures of up to 30,000 psi. Without a vent, pressure differentials can cause inaccurate readings or sensor failure. The vented design helps maintain consistent internal conditions, protecting sensor components and increasing service life, while simultaneously reducing the likelihood of failure.

By operating without physical contact between the sensing elements and the piston, the LVDT’s non-contacting measurement ensures accurate output while minimizing wear and tear on components. With a lightweight, low-mass core and 3/8” diameter, these miniature sensors are ideal for high-response dynamic measurement required in hydraulic systems with tight spaces and weight constraints.

The NewTek M-375 Series transducers are available in ranges from ± 0.025 inch (± 0.63 mm) to ± 2.0 inch (±50 mm) and feature a non-linearity of ±0.25% full range max. By utilizing NewTek’s vented sensors in hydraulic cylinders, manufacturers can achieve greater control of the hydraulic systems, enhance operational safety, and improve the overall efficiency of machinery that relies on hydraulic actuators.

The NewTek M-375 sensors are compatible with any conventional differential input LVDT signal conditioner, such as the NTC-6000 Qwik-Cal Signal Conditioner, which pairs with AC-operated LVDTs to deliver reliable feedback in DC voltage, current, and digital outputs including RS-485.