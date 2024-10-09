Versatile 200 W converters available in 1″x1″ package for industrial applications

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda brand 200W rated i1C series in the 1”x1” industry standard package size. These non-isolated, buck-boost DC-DC (step-up, step-down) converters operate from input voltages of either 9 to 36V or 18 to 75V. The i1C series offers output voltages adjustable from 9.6 to 28V with output currents of up to 10A.

The series is ideal for generating a wide range of high-power DC outputs from 12, 24, and 48V system voltages in medical, industrial, test, measurement, and battery-powered equipment such as Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Industrial Mobile Robots (IMR), and drones. The i1C models can also replace existing isolated converters, providing a higher power migration path for applications requiring additional output power, as the isolation barrier is often provided by the AC-DC source.

The i1C has a remarkable efficiency of up to 98%, allowing the converters to deliver high usable power in demanding thermal environments with case temperatures of -40oC and up to +120oC, while providing a longer battery life. Dimensions and pin-out are compatible with the industry standard 1” x 1” footprint, measuring 26.42 x 26.42 x 10.2mm (W x L x H). The converters are encapsulated to provide enhanced shock and vibration performance and the five-sided aluminum case reduces radiated EMI for easier system compliance.

As standard, models include an output voltage adjustment pin, positive or negative logic remote on-off, input under-voltage, over-current, and thermal protection.

All models carry the CE and UKCA marks for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives and are designed to the IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 safety standards. Evaluation boards are available for quick and easy testing.