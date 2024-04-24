Versatile, ac-dc power supply for medical and industrial use

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda brand CUS800M and CUS1000M AC-DC power supply series in a 6.73 x 3.35 x 1.67” (171 x 85 x 42.5mm) case size. Rated at up to 800W and 1000W, these very compact products also feature a variable speed fan with typically 30 – 42dBA audible noise. The power supplies can be used in a wide range of applications, including medical, dental, test and measurement, broadcast, and industrial equipment.

The series accepts an 85 to 265Vac input, delivering full power at 90Vac, and is available with 12V, 24V, 36V, and 48V outputs. A 5V 2A standby voltage, remote on/off, remote sense, and a power good signal are fitted as standard. With efficiencies of up to 95.5%, internal heating is reduced, allowing reliable operation in the compact package size. The off-load power consumption is typically <0.6W when the supply is put into standby mode. These CUS-M models can operate in -20oC to +70oC ambient temperatures, derating linearly from 40oC to 60% load at +70oC. Both models have a five-year warranty.

The CUS800M and CUS1000M have an input to output isolation of 4000Vac (2 x MoPP), an input to ground isolation of 2000Vac (1 x MoPP), and an output to ground isolation of 1500Vac (1 x MoPP) for B and BF rated medical equipment. The leakage current is <250µA and the maximum operating, transportation and storage altitude is 5000m.

Safety certifications include IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 and IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 with CE/UKCA marking for the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives. The units also comply with EN 55011-B and EN 55032-B conducted and radiated emissions, and meet the EN 61000-3-2 harmonics, IEC60601-1-2 Edition 4 and IEC 61000-4 immunity standards.