Versatile BGA heat sinks offer improved thermal performance

CUI Devices’ Thermal Management Group announced the expansion of its line of BGA heat sinks. Compatible with ball grid array (BGA) devices, the HSB family now offers aluminum or copper material options, clean or black anodized material finishes, and adhesive or PCB mounting styles. All BGA heat sink models are conveniently measured under four conditions for thermal resistance, making it easier for designers to select the optimal heat sink for their natural convection or forced air-cooled system.

Supporting a wide range of sizes from 8.5 x 8.5 mm up to 69.7 x 69.7 mm with profiles from 5 to 25 mm, CUI Devices’ BGA heat sinks feature thermal resistances from 3.45 to 39.1°C/W at 75°C ΔT in natural convection and power dissipation ratings from 1.92 up to 21.74 W at 75°C ΔT in natural convection.

The HSB models are available immediately with prices starting at $0.51 per unit at 500 pieces through distribution.