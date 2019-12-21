Efficient desktop power supplies handle 180, 220 W

XP Power announced the release of two new series of desktop power supplies that offer a highly efficient and low-cost solution for multiple applications. The new PSUs are ideally suited to provide the power, energy efficiency and cost requirements of increasingly capable modern industrial and technology equipment.

The VES180 series can deliver up to 180W of power, while the VES220 series delivers up to 220W. Both series meet Energy Efficiency Level VI and CoC Tier 2 minimum efficiency limits and no-load power requirements, thereby reducing operating costs of equipment. Typical average efficiencies are around 92% ensuring that the PSUs remain cool even when delivering full power.

Both series are safety approved to IEC60950 & 62368-1 allowing them to be used globally, they are also qualified to China Compulsory Certification (CCC). The universal input range (90 to 264VAC, 47 to 63Hz) is compatible with mains voltages in all countries.

A polarised, locking DC connector makes reverse polarity connection impossible and prevents inadvertent disconnection that could interrupt the operation of equipment. Inbuilt overload, overvoltage and short circuit protection always protect both the PSU and load while a useful LED indicator gives a clear indication that the PSU is operating.

Each series offers a total of five separate single outputs (12, 15, 19, 24 and 48VDC) and can operate over the temperature range -10 to +60ºC, with full power being delivered at ambient temperatures up to +40ºC.

The combination of high efficiency, low standby power, comprehensive protection features and the ability to meet the latest environmental regulations – along with competitive pricing – make the VES180 and VES220 an ideal solution for high volume ITE applications requiring a 180/220W external power solution.