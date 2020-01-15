VFD/servo cable with signal pair for brake control or sensor feedback

VFD-SC series VFD/servo cable offers four conductors, available in 16 to 10 AWG gauges, plus a foil-shielded signal pair. The VFD-SC series is the same high-quality cable as the standard VFD-C series; the addition of the shielded 16 AWG signal pair allows the cable to be used with motors and drives requiring brake control or feedback from devices like temperature or position sensors. Having the integral signal pair allows this cable to be used with SureServo drives and motors up to 3kW.

These VFD cables utilize cross-linked Polyethylene (XLPE) conductor insulation with Class K, flexible stranded tinned annealed copper conductors. XLPE insulation can withstand voltages as much as 3 times higher than standard PVC/nylon insulation for VFD cables.

Signal pair VFD cable from AutomationDirect is available in cut-to-length 1-ft increments starting at $3.45 per ft (20-ft minimum).