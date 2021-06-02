Optical spectrum analysis module is hot swappable

The mOSA Module adds optical spectrum analysis to the VIAVI Multiple Application Platform (MAP) Optical Manufacturing Test system. The mOSA complements existing VIAVI solutions for optical power measurement, switching and signal conditioning, and test automation, further enhancing the industry’s most comprehensive test portfolio for development and manufacturing of optical communications technology.

The new MAP mOSA Module offers exceptional web and touchscreen user interfaces, and a 30% improvement in measurement resolution as compared to similar products on the market today. A member of the LightDirect family of hot swappable test modules, the single slot mOSA is a fraction of the size of legacy optical spectrum analyzers, reducing the valuable automated manufacturing test system footprint by up to six rack units. Joining the seventeen application modules already released for the VIAVI MAP System, the addition of the mOSA Module allows customers to leverage the full integrated power of the industry’s most widely deployed optical test platform.

“Optical communications manufacturers are racing to keep up with demand for next-generation coherent and ethernet optical interfaces. Simultaneously, testing precision continues to increase, while pressure to hit aggressive cost targets has never been higher,” said Tom Fawcett, Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production Business Unit, VIAVI. “Our new mOSA optical spectrum analyzer leapfrogs the competition in both performance and density, perfectly complementing the VIAVI MAP system that delivers unmatched scalability, efficiency and precision to meet escalating demands for optical manufacturing testing.”