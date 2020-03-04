Tester helps check out digital coherent optical modules

The VIAVI 800G FLEX DCO Module provides a wide range of critical test and measurement capabilities that manufacturers need to design and validate pluggable digital coherent optical modules. Native support for both 400G class CFP2 (DCO) and QSFP-DD 400ZR modules is backed by a solid power and thermal cooling environment. Electrical adapters allow testing on prototype boards and ICs before module integration, greatly accelerating product development.

The complementary VIAVI MAP-300 optical products provide photonic solutions for R&D, SVT, and production to deliver the industry’s only complete photonics and protocol one-stop solution for R&D and production test for coherent modules.

Benefits include assurance of eco-system interoperability, verification of reliable performance, and acceleration of test times and coverage to meet aggressive volume and cost expectations.

Key features include support for native 400G Pluggable Coherent Modules via CFP2-DCO and QSFP-DD 400ZR with substantial cooling margin up to 32 W; a QSFP-DD and QSFP56 Electrical Adapter; Ethernet 400GE and 200GE; 4 x 100GE Ethernet QSFP-DD breakout and 4 x 50GE Ethernet QSFP56 breakout; FlexO – FOIC1.2, FOIC2.4 and FOIC4.8 with OTUCn-PRBS and ODUflex-BULK; dynamic skew, advanced error anaylsis, FEC stress testing for PAM-4 signals, including RX FEC symbol error statistics; multi-user support and independent test ports; and test automation.

