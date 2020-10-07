T&M upgrades support coherent module, silicon photonics test applications

VIAVI has released six major enhancements to the LightDirect family of modules for the MAP-300 test platform, which was introduced last year, with specific focus on supporting coherent module and silicon photonics test applications.

· New high power, C+L band, continuously tunable laser module, the mTLS-C1, the most compact on the market for its performance class.

· Six new CW source types added to mSRC-C2 supporting all telecom telemetry wavelengths and critical new O-band additions, with both 1310nm DFB and high-power O-band broadband SLED now supported.

· New variable back reflection module, the mVBR-C1, to support the requirements of the recent OIF specification for 400G-ZR.

· Two new variants of the mPCX-C1, a full O-band version and a high-speed polarization scrambler, for manufacturing applications requiring only simple polarization scrambling.

· Significant feature enhancements to the mVOA-C1 module to support hardware triggers for LOS calibration, millisecond resolution disruption test modes, and new power control modes using external Optical Power Meters (OPMs).

· A new MPO and high-power integrating sphere for the mOPM-C1 along with the first release of OPMScope on MAP-300, converting a chassis of power meters into a powerful multi-channel logging and transient capture system.

VIAVI is releasing three new fiber connectivity manufacturing solutions designed to optimize quality, productivity and capital utilization:

The VIAVI CleanBlastPRO is the next generation in automated connector end-face cleaning systems, offering new features and capabilities to ensure clean end-faces for both single and multi-fiber connectors for the utmost in reliability and repeatability. Using a non-contact cleaning method with the industry’s most trusted and effective solvent, CleanBlastPRO delivers streamlined productivity workflows and a 9X cost saving over traditional contact-based consumable cleaning methods.

New time-saving measurement modes have been added to the MAP-300 Passive Component/ Connector Test (PCT) optical test system. The new VIAVI FastIL mode enables a user to measure the insertion loss (IL) of a 12 fiber MOP in under four seconds, representing a time savings of 20 to 40 percent. New data management utilities seamlessly integrate into the PCT-Control Center application, and greatly simplify the creation of html-based reports.

In addition, the MAP-300 based mSWS Swept Wavelength System integrates a new, modular higher power swept laser, the mSWS-A2SLS. Already the lowest cost of ownership test solution for volume ROADM component manufacturing, the new modular laser enables a 50 percent reduction in rack space, up to 20 percent cycle time improvement and a further 30 percent reduction in the total cost of ownership when leveraging the open platform software interface and distributed architecture, all while maintaining current measurement performance.

